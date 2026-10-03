Thomas Dohmke launches entire decentralized coding platform to reduce outages

Entire works with popular tools like Codex and Cursor, using regional mirrors to keep things running smoothly even during heavy traffic.

In tests, it managed a whopping 570,000 clones per hour and 586 pushes per second, way ahead of other Git competitors' claims.

There is also a semantic memory layer for tracking errors and changes.

Looking ahead, Dohmke plans for full decentralization so developers can host new public or private repositories with more control over their data.

Interested? There is already a wait list if you want early access.