Thomas Dohmke launches entire decentralized coding platform to reduce outages
Thomas Dohmke, who used to lead GitHub, just launched Entire, a new decentralized coding platform built to tackle the kind of outages that have frustrated developers lately.
By spreading code repositories across global servers and using coding agents, Entire aims to make collaboration faster and less dependent on any single server.
Entire works with Codex and Cursor
Entire works with popular tools like Codex and Cursor, using regional mirrors to keep things running smoothly even during heavy traffic.
In tests, it managed a whopping 570,000 clones per hour and 586 pushes per second, way ahead of other Git competitors' claims.
There is also a semantic memory layer for tracking errors and changes.
Looking ahead, Dohmke plans for full decentralization so developers can host new public or private repositories with more control over their data.
Interested? There is already a wait list if you want early access.