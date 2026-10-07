Thomas Dohmke launches entire decentralized Git network available July 8
Thomas Dohmke, former CEO of GitHub, just introduced Entire, a new decentralized Git network designed to make coding more reliable as AI coding assistants become more popular.
Entire hosts code repositories worldwide for faster access and less downtime, plus it works smoothly with tools like Codex and Copilot by saving session data right alongside your code.
Developers can start checking it out from Wednesday, July 8.
Entire adds semantic memory layer
Entire handles huge traffic, up to 570,000 clones per hour and 586 pushes per second, outperforming rivals like Cursor Origin.
It also brings a "semantic memory layer" for smarter error tracking and clearer code history.
Entire's Git network has servers in the US, EU, and Australia, and it will soon completely decentralize its network.
Developers can join a waitlist now.