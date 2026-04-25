Thomson halts European Google TV sales after StreamView GmbH bankruptcy
Technology
Thomson, known for its Google TV gadgets, has stopped selling in Europe after its only local operator, StreamView GmbH, filed for bankruptcy owing €36.6 million.
That means you can't get your hands on Thomson's streaming devices or smart TVs in Europe right now.
Thomson seeks European partner, vows support
Thomson says it's searching for a new partner to bring its products back to Europe and promises to keep up after-sales support during the downtime.
"We are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction through continuous after-sales service,"
Its lineup, like the Chromecast-style streamer and Streaming Box 260 Pro, remains popular, so it's hoping to bounce back.