Thomson Reuters confirms cyberattack on C-Track case management system
Technology
Thomson Reuters, a big name in legal tech, just confirmed a cyberattack on its C-Track case management system.
The breach, spotted on June 30, hit systems in 11 US states, the US Virgin Islands, and Canada.
An unauthorized party obtained certain C-Track files in March, possibly exposing names and other personal information from court records.
C-Track users possibly exposed, platform secured
If you were involved in a court case using C-Track, your information might be at risk.
Thomson Reuters says it has secured the platform and brought in outside cybersecurity professionals.
It has also set up a website and will set up a call center to keep users updated and answer questions.
Canada's contact center goes live September 4.