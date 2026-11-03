THORChain glitch accidentally returned 10 ETH, disrupted Binance hack transactions
On October 31, THORChain accidentally sent back 10 ETH because of a glitch during an Ethereum blockchain reorganization.
This slip-up disrupted transactions tied to the massive $6.3 billion Binance hack.
The network's security tools quickly caught the error, pausing swaps on big blockchains like Ethereum to keep things safe.
Swaps suspended on 10 networks
The mix-up happened when a key transaction vanished during the blockchain reorganization, causing an unintentional refund from a vault that never got the deposit.
As a result, swaps were suspended on 10 networks, including Bitcoin and Solana, but trading kept going on Avalanche, Base, and XRP Ledger.
The beneficiary returned the extra ETH and got everything back on track.
The incident also briefly caused a delay in the transfer of funds connected to the Binance hack, but quick action helped keep risks low.