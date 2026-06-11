Thousands of Indian workers document tasks to train AI robots
Technology
Thousands of Indian workers are recording everyday tasks, like slicing mangoes or folding laundry, to help train AI robots.
Using smartphones and head-mounted cameras, they capture these routines so robots can learn how humans move and handle objects.
NITI Aayog exploring protections for workers
Participants earn about $2 an hour for their recordings, thanks to companies like Objectways.
While this creates short-term jobs, experts warn that as humanoid robots become more common (possibly 1 billion by 2050), India's massive informal workforce could face challenges.
NITI Aayog is now exploring ways to protect jobs while making sure AI benefits everyone.