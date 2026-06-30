Threads adds real-time translation and expanded tools for live chats
Threads has dropped some cool upgrades for its Live Chats, which launched earlier this year.
Now, chats can be translated in real time, making it easier to connect with people worldwide.
The updates include support for translations, new tools for chat hosts, and more. Plus, Community Champions can now host chats too.
Hosts gain up to 3 co-hosts
Hosts can bring up to three co-hosts for smoother moderation and even delete messages for everyone if things get messy.
Threads is also testing special highlight styles for host messages and is adding desktop support and pinned messages soon.
Up to 150 people can chat live; once that limit is reached, additional users can watch or vote in polls as spectators.
Threads reaches 500 million monthly users
Since Live Chats launched, hundreds of chats happen daily with thousands joining in.
Earlier this month, Threads hit 500 million monthly users, thanks to steady updates like DMs and ghost posts, helping it stand out from competitors like X.