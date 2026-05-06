You can now chat on Threads from your PC

Meta 's popular social network, Threads , has announced the launch of web messaging. The feature will allow users to engage in one-on-one and group chats directly from their desktops. The move comes as part of Meta's effort to make the desktop experience more competitive with other platforms such as X and Bluesky.

User demand 'Web messaging was the most requested feature' Connor Hayes, the head of Threads at Meta, revealed that web messaging was the most requested feature by users after DMs were first launched in July 2025. "Our most engaged people spend time on web because they're at their desks, tapped in, using Threads for longer sessions," Hayes said in his post. He emphasized that a conversation app needs to work wherever you are, and now it does with this new addition.

Feature update New 'Messages' tab on web The web version of Threads comes with a "Messages" tab that takes you to your DM inbox. It also has a "Requests" section for incoming message requests. You can search your messages and start a new chat quickly.

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