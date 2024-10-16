Threads now shows other users when you're online
Threads, Meta's social networking platform, has gained a new "activity status" feature. The update was shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a recent Threads post. The main purpose of the feature is to show when users are online, making it easier for them to interact with each other in real-time. Mosseri called it "a way to help you find others to engage with in real-time."
User control and privacy concerns
The new feature on Threads can be manually disabled by users. Only those who have activated this feature will be able to see when others are online. This update comes as Threads looks to boost real-time activity on its platform, an area where it has been lagging behind X (formerly Twitter). The "activity status" feature is seen as an effort to make up for the lack of DMs on Threads.
User reactions and potential risks
Notably, the announcement of the "activity status" feature has received mixed responses from Threads users. While some have said they would prefer a direct messaging feature over an activity status indicator, others have raised concerns over potential risks associated with this feature. For instance, trolls could use the knowledge of a user's online presence to intensify their attacks.
Rollout and deactivation process
The "activity status" feature has started rolling out on Threads. However, not all users may have access to it immediately. While Mosseri didn't detail how to deactivate this feature, it is likely that users will have to go through the app's settings page to do the same. This way, those who don't want to disclose their online status can opt out of this feature.