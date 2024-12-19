Summarize Simplifying... In short Threads has launched a new 'use media' feature, allowing users to easily add their spin to trending content.

However, it's sparked debate among creators worried about others piggybacking off their work.

However, it's sparked debate among creators worried about others piggybacking off their work.

Threads has addressed these concerns, offering options to disable media reuse and control who can re-share their content.

New feature targets stolen memes, engagement farming

Threads introduces 'use media' feature for re-sharing viral content

By Akash Pandey 12:15 pm Dec 19, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Instagram's standalone messaging app, Threads, has added a new feature that makes resharing photos and videos easier than ever. The update was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a post on Threads. The new "use media" option lets you directly reshare content to a fresh post where you can add your own commentary while giving credit to the original poster.

Mosseri described the "use media" feature as a "quick, easy way to add your creative takes to trending images." To use this feature, users can either long-press on any media published on Threads or tap on the repost button. The option will then appear in a pop-up window below "Repost" and "Quote." This update is currently being rolled out to all Threads users.

Threads addresses concerns over new feature

The introduction of the "use media" feature has sparked mixed reactions among users. Some creators expressed concerns about others potentially gaining traffic and attention from their work without exerting any effort. In response to these concerns, Threads clarified that users have the option to disable media reuse in the app's settings. They can also use quote-post controls to determine who can reuse their shared media.