Three asteroids to pass by Earth today: NASA
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is keeping tabs on three asteroids flying by Earth on March 16, 2026.
The space rocks, named 2026 ET2, 2026 EY2, and 2026 CR3, are all cruising past at safe distances, with the closest still about 804670km away.
Asteroids range from bus-sized to airplane-sized
The smallest asteroid is about bus-sized (25 feet), the next is a bit bigger (34 feet), and the largest stretches as long as an airplane (230 feet).
They're pretty faint, so if you want to spot them yourself, you'd need a telescope.
NASA's NEO Surveyor mission will help find more near-Earth objects
Scientists use stellar occultations (when an asteroid passes in front of a star) to pinpoint their paths accurately. This technique has been used to track other asteroids over multiple occultation events.
Looking ahead, NASA's NEO Surveyor mission (timeline not stated in the source) is intended to help find more near-Earth objects.