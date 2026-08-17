Three new FireSat satellites designed to detect bonfire sized fires
Technology
Three new FireSat satellites launched in July 2026 are shaking up wildfire detection.
Using infrared sensors and AI, they are designed to detect fires as small as a beach bonfire.
Once the full 50-satellite constellation is deployed, it can scan every point on Earth about every 20 minutes.
It's like having a global smoke alarm in the sky.
FireSat distinguishes fires and alerts responders
FireSat checks heat data against old images to tell wildfires apart from things like campfires or hot weather.
When it finds something real, it sends alerts to emergency responders, sometimes even before anyone calls 911.
The system also works with ground-based AI cameras, helping firefighters jump into action sooner and stop small fires from turning into disasters.