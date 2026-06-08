Three-planet parade features Venus Jupiter 1.6-degree separation June 9

Venus-Jupiter June 4-14 Mercury June 11-15

You'll have several chances to catch the action: Venus and Jupiter stay within five degrees of each other from June 4-14.

Mercury joins in from June 11-15, making it a three-planet lineup in Gemini near the stars Castor and Pollux.

For the clearest view, find an open spot facing west about 45 minutes after sunset; Venus will shine brightest, followed by Jupiter, and then Mercury lower down in twilight.