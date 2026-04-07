Three YouTubers sue Apple, alleging DMCA violations over AI training
Technology
Three YouTubers (Ted Entertainment, Matt Fisher, and Golfholics) are suing Apple, claiming the tech giant used their videos to train its artificial intelligence, or AI, without asking.
The lawsuit, filed in California, says Apple broke copyright rules under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA, by using their content without permission.
Creators say Apple scraped Panda-70 million
The creators say Apple got around YouTube's security to grab their videos using automated tools and included them in a dataset called Panda-70 million.
They're asking for damages, and want the court to stop Apple from using their work without approval in the future.
The case also raises bigger questions about how companies use online content for AI.