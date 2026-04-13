ThroughLine, hired by OpenAI Anthropic Google, explores online extremism prevention

ThroughLine, Christchurch Call explore chatbot referrals

ThroughLine is in discussions with The Christchurch Call to create a system that blends AI chatbots with real-life support referrals.

Founder Elliot Taylor says expert input is key to making this work well.

With a network of 1,600 helplines across 180 countries, ThroughLine wants to make sure people flagged by the AI get quick, meaningful help, without cutting off important conversations or support along the way.