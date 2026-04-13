ThroughLine, hired by OpenAI Anthropic Google, explores online extremism prevention
Technology
ThroughLine, a crisis support startup hired by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, is exploring expanding into preventing violent extremism online.
This builds on its existing work with issues like self-harm and domestic violence.
The move comes as AI companies face more pressure over claims that their tech can fuel real-world harm.
ThroughLine, Christchurch Call explore chatbot referrals
ThroughLine is in discussions with The Christchurch Call to create a system that blends AI chatbots with real-life support referrals.
Founder Elliot Taylor says expert input is key to making this work well.
With a network of 1,600 helplines across 180 countries, ThroughLine wants to make sure people flagged by the AI get quick, meaningful help, without cutting off important conversations or support along the way.