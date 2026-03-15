TI and NVIDIA are making robots smarter and safer
Texas Instruments (TI) and NVIDIA just announced a partnership to make humanoid robots safer and smarter, especially in unpredictable places.
By combining TI's mmWave radar with NVIDIA's Jetson Thor robotics computer, these robots will be able to spot clear obstacles and navigate through fog, smoke, or low light, helping them handle real-world challenges better.
The partnership was announced in early March 2026, and the companies will demonstrate the sensor-fusion solution at NVIDIA GTC 2026 (March 16-19) in San Jose.
Robots can now learn skills in simulations
This collaboration blends powerful hardware sensing with AI brains. Robots can now learn skills in simulations and use them safely out in the world.
At GTC 2026, TI is also showing off a new system, built with D3 Embedded, that merges camera and radar data for even safer navigation.
It's another step forward from their earlier work on UBTECH Walker S2.
GTC 2026 is where you can see this in action
If you're into tech or robotics, this is a big deal!
GTC 2026 (March 16-19) will showcase top AI breakthroughs—including this TI-NVIDIA project that could shape how robots help us out safely in the future.