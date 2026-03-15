TI and NVIDIA are making robots smarter and safer Technology Mar 15, 2026

Texas Instruments (TI) and NVIDIA just announced a partnership to make humanoid robots safer and smarter, especially in unpredictable places.

By combining TI's mmWave radar with NVIDIA's Jetson Thor robotics computer, these robots will be able to spot clear obstacles and navigate through fog, smoke, or low light, helping them handle real-world challenges better.

The partnership was announced in early March 2026, and the companies will demonstrate the sensor-fusion solution at NVIDIA GTC 2026 (March 16-19) in San Jose.