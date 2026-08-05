Tiangong astronauts grow and harvest rice, a China space 1st
Technology
China just pulled off a space first: astronauts on the Tiangong space station grew and harvested rice, showing it's possible to produce food off Earth.
This big win means future Moon or Mars crews might not have to rely on supply runs from home. They could actually grow their own meals in space.
Chambers helped rice handle microgravity
Scientists used special plant growth chambers to control everything from light to nutrients, making sure the rice could handle microgravity.
This is an incredible breakthrough in space farming.
Beyond helping astronauts eat better, this research could even inspire new ways to farm in tough places back on Earth: think spots hit hard by climate change.