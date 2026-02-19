Tibetan women's unique adaptations to high-altitude living studied

Women who had the most kids showed standout features: their hearts didn't race as much in low-oxygen conditions, they had better blood flow to the lungs, and their hearts' left ventricles were wider—helping deliver oxygen efficiently without extra stress. The EPAS1 gene also played a role by keeping hemoglobin levels balanced and lung pressure low.

Natural selection still shaping these communities today

Interestingly, women whose bodies worked more like those of people at lower altitudes had the most children.

This suggests natural selection is still shaping these communities today.

As anthropologist Cynthia Beall put it, "Understanding how populations like these adapt ... gives us a better grasp of the processes of human evolution"—and the research may offer clues about the pathobiology of illnesses associated with hypoxia.