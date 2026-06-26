Ticketmaster and Google Wallet launch Android passes for live events Technology Jun 26, 2026

Ticketmaster is partnering with Google Wallet to launch customizable digital passes for live events.

Now, your ticket can feature unique event branding and clickable links, making it easier to access info and perks right from your Android device.

Ticketmaster says it is the first in the industry to roll out this kind of upgrade, aiming to make attending events smoother and more interactive.