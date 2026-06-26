Ticketmaster and Google Wallet launch Android passes for live events
Ticketmaster is partnering with Google Wallet to launch customizable digital passes for live events.
Now, your ticket can feature unique event branding and clickable links, making it easier to access info and perks right from your Android device.
Ticketmaster says it is the first in the industry to roll out this kind of upgrade, aiming to make attending events smoother and more interactive.
Passes include event art and links
These passes aren't just pretty: they can show off album art, team logos, or festival designs depending on the event.
Plus, they include practical links for parking details, entry guidelines, merch upgrades, food orders straight to your seat, VIP options, and even quick access to venue apps.
Ticketmaster says it's all about giving fans a seamless experience while helping organizers share info more easily throughout the event.