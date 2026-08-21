TikTok clip spurred discovery of Gangaichthys indonepalicus in Indo-Gangetic plains

To actually catch this elusive creature, scientists had to pump out about 2,500-liter of water from the borewell.

The first eel got damaged during extraction, but they finally found an intact one after more water was removed.

Genetic tests and scans showed it's truly unique, adapted for life underground with a see-through body, tiny eyes, and no visible ribs.

The discovery highlights how much we still have to learn about what lives beneath our feet.