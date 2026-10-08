TikTok creators sell cheap Meta AI knockoffs without recording lights
TikTok creators are all over affordable knockoffs of Meta's AI glasses, selling them as low-key alternatives that skip the usual recording light.
These versions cost just $40 to $100 (way less than Meta's), and some creators may get an affiliate kickback through TikTok Shop shopping tags.
No wonder they're everywhere right now.
Stealth knockoffs spark privacy concerns
Because these glasses can record without anyone noticing, people are raising privacy concerns.
Some of these cheaper models don't show when they're filming, unlike Meta's originals.
Some products link back to Shenzhen Qingcheng's HeyCyan app, which is already being investigated in Australia for privacy issues.
Meanwhile, LUSBY, a brand mentioned by some influencers, says it isn't connected to these copycats and that its own glasses do have a visible recording light.