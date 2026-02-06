TikTok fights EU's 'addictive' app claims

TikTok is pushing back after the European Commission accused it of breaking digital safety rules, saying its features like endless scrolling and autoplay are addictive and harmful. TikTok called these claims "categorically false" and says it plans to fight them.

What exactly is the EU concerned about? The EU says TikTok hasn't done enough to check if its design choices could hurt users, especially teens and vulnerable people.

They're concerned about things like kids using the app late at night or opening it way too often—issues that have been raised previously.

TikTok might have to make big changes To address these worries, the EU wants TikTok to turn off infinite scroll, add real screen breaks (even at night), and tweak its recommendation system.

If TikTok doesn't comply, the company could face fines of up to 6% of its annual revenue.