TikTok invests €1 billion in Lahti to secure European data
Technology
TikTok is putting €1 billion ($1.16 billion) into a new data center in Lahti, Finland, as part of a huge push to keep European user data safer.
This move is part of their larger €12 billion plan to step up security for more than 200 million users in Europe, and it follows ByteDance's recent escape from a US ban.
TikTok's Lahti site starts 50 MW
The Lahti facility will start with 50 MW of power and could grow to 128 MW.
TikTok picked Finland for its reliable energy and cool climate, great for running big servers.
While municipal support has been on board, the expansion has sparked some political worries and comes as TikTok faces more scrutiny in Europe and has seen several top executives depart.