TikTok launches in-app Must Eat using over 40 million posts/comments
Technology
TikTok just dropped Must Eat, an in-app restaurant guide that pulls together top picks from more than 40 million user posts and comments.
Now, instead of scrolling endlessly or switching apps, you can find trending food spots right inside TikTok.
It's a fresh move to make TikTok more than just videos and a direct challenge to Yelp and Google Maps.
TikTok developing payments via direct messages
Must Eat is part of TikTok's bigger plan to become a super app.
They're even working on letting users pay each other directly through direct messages, making it easier for users to do more without ever leaving the app.