TikTok launches £3.99 ad-free subscription for UK users aged 18+

TikTok rollout stresses user control

This ad-free option is rolling out over the next few months and gives users more say over their feeds, something TikTok U.K.'s managing director Kris Boger says is all about user control.

The move follows similar paid features on Instagram and Facebook, showing how social apps are shifting toward subscriptions for more privacy and customization.

If you stick with free TikTok, though, ads aren't going anywhere.