TikTok launches £3.99 ad-free subscription for UK users aged 18+
Technology
TikTok just dropped a new TikTok Ad-Free subscription for UK users, letting you scroll without ads for £3.99 a month.
It's open to anyone 18 or older who wants fewer interruptions, though you'll still see creator posts marked with #ad.
TikTok rollout stresses user control
This ad-free option is rolling out over the next few months and gives users more say over their feeds, something TikTok U.K.'s managing director Kris Boger says is all about user control.
The move follows similar paid features on Instagram and Facebook, showing how social apps are shifting toward subscriptions for more privacy and customization.
If you stick with free TikTok, though, ads aren't going anywhere.