TikTok launches TikTok GO to book travel for US adults
TikTok just rolled out TikTok GO, a new feature that lets US users 18 and older discover and book hotels, activities, and attractions, all without leaving the app.
Travel options now pop up right inside videos, search results, and location pages, making trip planning feel as easy as scrolling your feed.
Major travel partners and creator commissions
TikTok GO is powered by big travel partners like Booking.com, Expedia, Viator, GetYourGuide, Tiqets, and Trip.com. You can check details and book within TikTok.
Plus, creators can earn commissions by linking bookings in their content, so your favorite travel inspo might actually help you plan your next adventure (and support them at the same time).
This move puts TikTok in direct competition with Google and major travel sites while making the whole booking process more seamless for everyone.