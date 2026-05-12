TikTok launches TikTok GO to book travel for US adults

Major travel partners and creator commissions

TikTok GO is powered by big travel partners like Booking.com, Expedia, Viator, GetYourGuide, Tiqets, and Trip.com. You can check details and book within TikTok.

Plus, creators can earn commissions by linking bookings in their content, so your favorite travel inspo might actually help you plan your next adventure (and support them at the same time).

This move puts TikTok in direct competition with Google and major travel sites while making the whole booking process more seamless for everyone.