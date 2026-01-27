TikTok blames data center power outage for US app glitches

TikTok has blamed a power outage at a US data center for the recent glitches in its app. The issues, which included problems loading comments and unexpected behavior from the For You page algorithm, were reported by users across the country as snowstorms hit the US on Sunday. The company said it is working with its data center partner to stabilize services after this disruption.

Timing coincidence Recent glitches coincide with US government mandate The timing of these glitches coincides with the establishment of a separate US TikTok entity last week. The move was mandated by the US government over fears that the Chinese government could access user data through ByteDance, TikTok's parent company. Now, ByteDance owns less than 20% of the new TikTok USDS joint venture while Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX own 15% each.

Official statement TikTok USDS JV addresses service disruption In response to the widespread issues, TikTok USDS JV issued a statement on X acknowledging the power outage at a US data center. The company said, "Since yesterday we've been working to restore our services following a power outage at a US data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate." It apologized for the disruption and assured users that it is working with its data center partner to stabilize services.

