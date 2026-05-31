TikTok, Snap, Meta, YouTube settle Kentucky district lawsuit for $27 million
Big names like TikTok, Snap, Meta (Facebook), and YouTube are paying $27 million to settle a lawsuit from a Kentucky school district.
The district said these platforms made apps so addictive that teens struggled with mental health, causing more bullying and disruptions at school, and counselors had their hands full.
Settlement payments and nationwide legal challenges
Meta will pay $9 million; TikTok and Snap are each putting up $8 million; YouTube is adding nearly $2 million plus likely training for teachers.
This deal happened weeks before the case was set for trial.
Even though it avoids court this time, over 1,300 other school districts across the US have filed similar lawsuits, and many other lawsuits have also been brought by families, individuals, and state governments, so tech companies could face more challenges ahead.