TikTok, Snap, Meta, YouTube settle Kentucky district lawsuit for $27 million

Settlement payments and nationwide legal challenges

Meta will pay $9 million; TikTok and Snap are each putting up $8 million; YouTube is adding nearly $2 million plus likely training for teachers.

This deal happened weeks before the case was set for trial.

Even though it avoids court this time, over 1,300 other school districts across the US have filed similar lawsuits, and many other lawsuits have also been brought by families, individuals, and state governments, so tech companies could face more challenges ahead.