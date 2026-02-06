TikTok's infinite scroll could soon be a thing of past
Technology
The European Commission is calling out TikTok for using features like infinite scroll, autoplay, and non-stop notifications that keep people endlessly watching videos.
Officials say these tricks are especially risky for teens and vulnerable users, leading to unhealthy habits and even harming mental health.
TikTok denies any wrongdoing
If TikTok loses this fight, it might have to change how the app works in Europe—think no more infinite scroll or late-night binges.
The company denies any wrongdoing, calling the claims "categorically false" and promising to push back.
But if the Commission upholds its preliminary findings or issues a non-compliance decision, TikTok could face a massive fine—up to 6% of ByteDance's global revenue.