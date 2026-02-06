TikTok's infinite scroll could soon be a thing of past

TikTok denies any wrongdoing

If TikTok loses this fight, it might have to change how the app works in Europe—think no more infinite scroll or late-night binges.

The company denies any wrongdoing, calling the claims "categorically false" and promising to push back.

But if the Commission upholds its preliminary findings or issues a non-compliance decision, TikTok could face a massive fine—up to 6% of ByteDance's global revenue.