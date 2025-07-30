Next Article
TikTok's new Footnotes feature lets users fact-check videos together
TikTok just launched Footnotes, a new feature where users can team up to fact-check videos and add helpful context.
It works a bit like Community Notes on X or Meta, using input from different people to make sure info is accurate and balanced.
Contributors need to meet certain criteria
About 80,000 users have already joined as Footnotes contributors since April.
To take part, you need to be over 18, active on TikTok for at least six months, and have a clean record.
This move is part of TikTok's push for more transparency and fighting misinformation—something social platforms are all trying to get better at lately.