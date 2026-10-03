Tim Cook announces M4 iPad Air and iPhone 17e

The M4 chip packs an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU, and a Neural Engine that's three times faster for AI tasks.

Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the bigger 13-inch version: preorders open March 4, with devices hitting shelves March 11.

The new iPad Air works with Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (sold separately), so you can mix and match your favorite accessories.