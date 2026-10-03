Tim Cook announces M4 iPad Air and iPhone 17e
Technology
Apple just announced the M4 iPad Air and iPhone 17e, with Tim Cook sharing the news.
The latest iPad Air includes N1 and C1X for faster connectivity, stronger connectivity (hello Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6), and a 30% boost in cellular efficiency compared to the previous generation's chip.
iPad Air prices $599 and $799
The M4 chip packs an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU, and a Neural Engine that's three times faster for AI tasks.
Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the bigger 13-inch version: preorders open March 4, with devices hitting shelves March 11.
The new iPad Air works with Apple Pencil (USB-C), Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (sold separately), so you can mix and match your favorite accessories.