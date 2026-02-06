Tim Cook feeling 'reflective' ahead of Apple's 50th anniversary

Cook isn't just thinking about parties—he's also focused on who'll shape Apple over the next decade or two. With some top execs recently leaving (including COO Jeff Williams), Cook called these changes "carefully orchestrated" rather than surprises. Hardware chief John Ternus is already being talked about as a possible future CEO.

Apple's big birthday bash

If you're into tech or just curious how iconic companies keep evolving, this is a big moment.

Apple's not only celebrating its roots (founded April 1, 1976, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne) but also looking at what comes next—with a market capitalization of over $4 trillion and an all-time revenue record last quarter driven by iPhone sales behind them and fresh faces ready to lead.