Tim Cook spotlights Gayatri Goundadkar's AI app for essential tremors

Steady Hands app built with ChatGPT

Inspired by her grandmother's experience with tremors, Goundadkar built the app using Apple's tech to analyze motion and correct shaky lines in real time.

Steady Hands also offers exercises to improve motor skills for everyday tasks like signing your name.

Developed in just a month with help from ChatGPT, the app, which is awaiting patents, is set to launch soon on the App Store, and Goundadkar plans to keep updating it based on user feedback.