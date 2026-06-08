Tim Cook spotlights Gayatri Goundadkar's AI app for essential tremors
Apple's Tim Cook just spotlighted Steady Hands, an AI-powered app created by 20-year-old Gayatri Goundadkar from India.
Designed for people with essential tremors, the app helps users draw and write smoothly on an iPad using Apple Pencil.
Cook called it "Gayatri's app is a beautiful example of how technology can empower creativity and make art more accessible for everyone...", giving the project a big boost.
Steady Hands app built with ChatGPT
Inspired by her grandmother's experience with tremors, Goundadkar built the app using Apple's tech to analyze motion and correct shaky lines in real time.
Steady Hands also offers exercises to improve motor skills for everyday tasks like signing your name.
Developed in just a month with help from ChatGPT, the app, which is awaiting patents, is set to launch soon on the App Store, and Goundadkar plans to keep updating it based on user feedback.