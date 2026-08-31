Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO, John Ternus succeeds
Technology
After 15 years at the helm, Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple's CEO on September 1, 2026.
Cook helped turn Apple into a global tech giant.
He's not leaving entirely, though; he'll stick around as executive chairman while John Ternus, Apple's hardware chief, takes over as the new CEO.
John Ternus joins Apple board
John Ternus has been with Apple and played a big part in shaping the devices you use every day.
With Ternus stepping up and joining the board of directors, too, expect Apple to keep pushing forward with new ideas and steady leadership from someone who knows the company inside out.