Tim Cook visits European Parliament praising EU KIDS Act protections
Apple executive chairman Tim Cook stopped by the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week, putting a spotlight on online safety for children.
He chatted with lawmakers and praised the European Union's push for stronger protections, especially through new efforts like the EU KIDS Act.
Cook made it clear that Apple is serious about keeping young people safe from digital threats.
EU proposes no accounts under 13
The EU wants to set stricter rules: no social media accounts for children under 13, and "mini accounts" through a parent or guardian's account for 13- and 14-year-olds.
These ideas still need final approval, but could shake up how young people use apps across Europe.
Even though Apple and the EU have clashed before over tech rules (which slowed some product launches), Cook's visit shows Apple is ready to team up on child safety.