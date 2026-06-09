Tim Cook's final WWDC before John Ternus, iOS 27 unveiled Technology Jun 09, 2026

Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote is underway, marking CEO Tim Cook's final expected WWDC keynote before John Ternus steps in this September.

The big news? Fresh updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs: think smarter Apple Intelligence features, tighter parental controls, and faster performance on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.