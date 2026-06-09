Tim Cook's final WWDC before John Ternus, iOS 27 unveiled
Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote is underway, marking CEO Tim Cook's final expected WWDC keynote before John Ternus steps in this September.
The big news? Fresh updates for iPhones, iPads, and Macs: think smarter Apple Intelligence features, tighter parental controls, and faster performance on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.
Stricter screen time, Siri AI app
Screen Time got a major upgrade with input from pediatric experts—it now offers stricter messaging controls and content limits for younger users.
Plus, Siri AI is presented as a dedicated app with customizable voices and chat history.
Liquid glass redesign across Apple devices
iOS 27 introduces a Liquid Glass slider to tweak readability. iPadOS 27 boosts multitasking and launches apps way faster.
On Macs, the Golden Gate update brings back colorful sidebar icons and sharper window design as part of the Liquid Glass redesign, all powered by improved Apple Intelligence tools.