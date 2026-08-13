Tinder, Bumble users in Bengaluru targeted for upfront cab fare

A new scam is making the rounds in Bengaluru, targeting Tinder and Bumble users.

Scammers pretend to be women, match with victims, and ask for upfront cab fare using excuses like broken bank servers or not trusting payment later.

They send convincing fake screenshots of cab bookings and a payment QR code for payment.

Once the money is sent, the victim gets blocked: no meetup, no refund.