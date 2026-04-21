Tinder rolls out global iris verification with Sam Altman's World
Technology
Tinder is rolling out iris-based verification worldwide, teaming up with Sam Altman's World to fight bots and fake profiles.
Users can now scan their irises using the Orb device to get a Tinder verification badge; the World ID serves as the "proof of human." badge, making it easier to spot genuine matches.
The feature started in Japan and is now going global.
Five free boosts for verified users
Getting verified isn't just about security. Tinder is giving five free Boosts to users who try it out, so your profile gets more attention.
Plus, your privacy is protected with zero-knowledge proofs.
World's verification tech is also popping up on other platforms like Zoom and DocuSign, with over 18 million people already on board.