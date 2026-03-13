Tinder bets on real-world dating with new 'Events' feature

Tinder has announced a major revamp of its platform, including a new feature for meeting potential partners in real life. The update comes after Match Group's $50 million investment in product development last August. The changes are aimed at winning back users and attracting younger Gen Z daters. The most notable addition is the Events tab, which will be available to Los Angeles users starting late May or early June.

Feature details Events tab to showcase local curated events The Events tab will let users discover curated local events like speakeasies, bowling, raves, and pottery classes. This is part of Tinder's strategy to appeal to Gen Z's growing preference for real-world encounters over endless swiping. Hillary Paine, Tinder's SVP of Product, said the company wants to meet younger users where they already hang out and create a more social community-first experience.

Enhanced interactions Users can reconnect with missed connections After attending an event, users will be able to view profiles of other attendees on the app and swipe right or left. This feature is similar to "Missed Connections" ads, giving users a chance to reconnect with someone they may have missed or didn't approach at the event. Tinder is also testing a video speed dating experience in Los Angeles where users can participate in scheduled three-minute video chats with potential matches.

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Tech upgrades AI integration for better matching and safety features Tinder is also investing in AI technology with its "Chemistry" feature. This uses AI to learn about users through questions and their camera rolls (with permission) for daily matches. The company is also introducing a new "Learning Mode" that provides more relevant matches earlier on, adapting recommendations to better suit personal preferences. Safety features like "Does This Bother You?" are being upgraded with large language models to detect harmful messages and auto-blur disrespectful content.

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