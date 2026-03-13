Tinder's new AI features will help you find better matches
Tinder just revealed a bunch of new AI-powered features for 2026 to help you find better matches.
Music Mode connects you with people who vibe to the same tunes, while Astrology Mode pairs you based on your star signs.
Plus, Video Speed Dating is coming to Los Angeles: think three-minute virtual dates during special events.
Other updates include smarter message filters and profile refresh
Tinder's also rolling out smarter message filters with "Are You Sure?" and "Does This Bother You?" using advanced tech to keep chats safer.
Profiles are getting a refresh too, with Visual Interests and Photo Enhance making it easier to show off the real you.
The Chemistry feature, curated match picks, is expanding beyond Australia and New Zealand into the US and Canada.
And with new partnerships like Duolingo and Beli on Tinder Connect, there are even more ways to meet people who get you.