Tinder's new AI features will help you find better matches

Other updates include smarter message filters and profile refresh

Tinder's also rolling out smarter message filters with "Are You Sure?" and "Does This Bother You?" using advanced tech to keep chats safer.

Profiles are getting a refresh too, with Visual Interests and Photo Enhance making it easier to show off the real you.

The Chemistry feature, curated match picks, is expanding beyond Australia and New Zealand into the US and Canada.

And with new partnerships like Duolingo and Beli on Tinder Connect, there are even more ways to meet people who get you.