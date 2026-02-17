Cohere's new multilingual AI models can run on your laptop

Cohere, a leading enterprise AI company, has unveiled a new range of open-weight multilingual models. Named Tiny Aya, these innovative models support over 70 languages and can be run on personal devices like laptops without an internet connection. The launch was announced at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 by the company's research division, Cohere Labs.

Language support Tiny Aya supports these South Asian languages The Tiny Aya models are particularly notable for their support of South Asian languages such as Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. The base model comes with a whopping 3.35 billion parameters. In addition to the base model, Cohere has also introduced TinyAya-Global - a version optimized to follow user commands better for applications requiring extensive language coverage.

Model variants Regional variants included The Tiny Aya model family also includes regional variants: TinyAya-Earth for African languages, TinyAya-Fire for South Asian languages, and TinyAya-Water for Asia Pacific, West Asia, and Europe. "This approach allows each model to develop stronger linguistic grounding and cultural nuance," the company said in a statement. "At the same time, all Tiny Aya models retain broad multilingual coverage."

Offline capability Ideal for offline translation and native language apps The models were trained on a single cluster of 64 NVIDIA's H100 GPUs using modest computing resources. They are ideal for researchers and developers building apps for native language speakers. The models can run directly on devices, making them perfect for powering offline translation. Cohere has designed its underlying software to be lightweight enough to run on-device, needing less computing power than most similar models.

