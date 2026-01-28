Tiny bubbles could help stop cancer from spreading

By copying the size and charge of real vesicles, researchers found that the closer the liposomes matched natural vesicles in size and electrical charge, the more readily cancer cells took them in. This means these lab-made particles are great for studying how cancer spreads—and might reveal ways to block it.

Why this matters for future treatments

Liposomes are already used to deliver some chemo drugs straight to tumors, making treatment easier on healthy tissue.

If scientists can learn how to block or reroute these sneaky bubbles, it could lead to smarter therapies that slow down or even prevent cancer from spreading—giving patients a better shot at recovery.