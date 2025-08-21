Tiny chip-based laser can sniff out chemicals Technology Aug 21, 2025

MIT researchers have built a tiny laser device—small enough to fit on a chip—that can instantly detect chemicals, even in tiny amounts.

It works by shining special infrared light and picking up each chemical's unique "fingerprint."

Because everything's packed onto one chip, it could be used for things like checking air quality or spotting leaks in factories, even from far away.