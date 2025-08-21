Microsoft's AI chief warns of 'seemingly conscious' AIs Technology Aug 21, 2025

Mustafa Suleyman, who leads Microsoft's AI division and co-founded DeepMind, is sounding the alarm about "Seemingly Conscious AI"—AIs that act like they're self-aware but aren't.

He worries these ultra-convincing bots could trick people into forming emotional bonds or even believing AIs deserve rights.

As Suleyman puts it, "This isn't about whether AI is truly conscious. It will seem conscious, and that illusion is what will matter in the near term."

He warns this could lead to things like "AI psychosis," where people get obsessed with their digital companions or push for AI citizenship—taking focus away from real human needs.