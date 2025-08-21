AI boom reminds OpenAI's Altman of dotcom bubble
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks the current rush to invest in AI feels a lot like the 1990s dotcom bubble.
He told The Verge, "When bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth."
While he believes AI is "the most important thing to happen in a very long time," he also warned that many startup valuations are "insane" and some investors will end up "very burnt" when the hype fades.
Altman's take on AI hype and investment
Altman shared that OpenAI plans to spend trillions on data centers and infrastructure for AI. He sees huge opportunity but admits there's real risk too.
Even though some companies are overhyped right now, he expects AI will create serious economic value in the long run.
'Bubble' warning for investors
By comparing today's AI scene to past tech booms, Altman is urging everyone not to get swept up by hype alone.
He repeated "bubble" for emphasis—reminding investors to stay grounded and think long-term.
Who is Sam Altman?
Sam Altman leads OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT).
Known for his honest takes on tech trends, he shapes how people think about both the risks and rewards of artificial intelligence.