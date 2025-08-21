AI boom reminds OpenAI's Altman of dotcom bubble Technology Aug 21, 2025

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks the current rush to invest in AI feels a lot like the 1990s dotcom bubble.

He told The Verge, "When bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth."

While he believes AI is "the most important thing to happen in a very long time," he also warned that many startup valuations are "insane" and some investors will end up "very burnt" when the hype fades.