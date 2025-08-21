Next Article
Google Bard's AI mode rolls out globally
Google just made its AI Mode available in 180 countries—no more waiting if you're outside the US, India, or UK!
Now you can share your chat conversations via links and get personalized restaurant picks based on your chats, searches, and Maps activity.
AI ultra users in the US get booking perks
In the US, AI Ultra subscribers get an extra perk: the AI can actually book restaurant reservations for you by checking multiple platforms for real-time availability.
Google says even more upgrades are coming soon—think booking local services and event tickets—all aimed at making everyday tasks a lot easier with a little help from AI.