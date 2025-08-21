Next Article
New 3D-printed heart patch could change recovery from heart attacks
ETH Zurich researchers have created a new 3D-printed heart patch, called the RCPatch, that could make recovery from heart attacks much easier.
Unlike older patches that stick around forever, this one safely breaks down and actually blends into your own heart tissue—helping heal damage and lowering the risk of long-term scarring.
Patch started beating within 3 days
The RCPatch is made from flexible, biocompatible material and packed with lab-grown heart muscle cells.
In lab tests, these cells started beating on the patch within just three days.
The patch was even tested on a pig's heart (covering an 8mm hole) and held up under real blood pressure—hinting at big possibilities for future human treatments.