Scientists identify 371 new genes linked to aging

Published today (August 21, 2025), the study looked at six areas that make people more vulnerable as they age—like strength, mobility, mood, and heart health. Using advanced genetic analysis, researchers found that these traits often share common genetic roots.

Future of personalized anti-aging treatments

Key genes tied to things like Alzheimer's and obesity popped up in the findings, showing how complex frailty really is.

The big takeaway? We might one day have anti-aging treatments tailored to our unique DNA—targeting inflammation or metabolism—to help us stay healthier as we get older.