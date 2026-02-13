Tiny spinal cord models could lead to new treatments
Technology
Northwestern University researchers have created tiny lab-grown models of the human spinal cord—think miniature spinal cord organoids—to try out a new therapy for spinal cord injuries.
Their approach reduced scarring and inflammation, while helping nerves regrow, hinting at real hope for future treatments.
Organoids from stem cells
The team grew organoids from stem cells that developed key cell types found in the human spinal cord.
By simulating injuries like cuts or compression, they could study how real damage happens and test ways to fix it.
'Dancing molecules' help nerves regrow
Applying special "dancing molecules" to the injured organoids helped nerves regrow in these models—matching results seen before in mice that regained movement.
Timing for human trials was not reported in the source.