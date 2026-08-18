Tipster says iPhone 18 Pro Max may get variable aperture
Technology
Apple might be bringing a big camera upgrade to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, a variable-aperture lens, according to tipster Ice Universe on Weibo.
This means you could get better control over how much background blur or sharpness you want in your photos, something no iPhone has offered before.
Variable aperture reportedly on Pro Max
Leaks suggest this feature will only show up on the Pro Max, not the regular Pro.
Documents from Apple supplier Tata Electronics point to a Sony IMX905 sensor with variable aperture just for the larger phone.
Both Pro models are expected next month, alongside rumors of an "iPhone Ultra" foldable, so if you're into mobile photography, this might be one to watch.